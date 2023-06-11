STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

STV Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 246 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.93 million, a P/E ratio of 683.33 and a beta of -0.02. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($3.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

