STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
STV Group Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON:STVG opened at GBX 246 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.93 million, a P/E ratio of 683.33 and a beta of -0.02. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($3.92). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.
STV Group Company Profile
