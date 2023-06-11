TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Trading Up 9.8 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.