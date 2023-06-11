Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 356,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

