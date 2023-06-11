Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SSP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.43 ($3.93).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.40) on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The company has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27,340.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.16.

In other SSP Group news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 4,840 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). In other news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). Also, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). Insiders purchased 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,315,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

