Cormark Raises Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$5.85

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$2.35 to C$5.85 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 327.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ITR opened at C$1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$94.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.85.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

