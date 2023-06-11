Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Price Target to GBX 150

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

LON OMG opened at GBX 102 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oxford Metrics has a 52 week low of GBX 73.44 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

