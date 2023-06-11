Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

See Also

