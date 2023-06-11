Mothercare (LON:MTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Mothercare Price Performance

Shares of MTC opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.09. Mothercare has a twelve month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Get Mothercare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Le Vesconte bought 568,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £51,172.38 ($63,615.59). 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Read More

