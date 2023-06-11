Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Down 2.8 %
EFOI stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.