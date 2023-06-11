Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 2.8 %

EFOI stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.36. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

