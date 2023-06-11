EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

