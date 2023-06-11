StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.