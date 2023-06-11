LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $133.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
