LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $133.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.