Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.