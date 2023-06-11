Analysts Set Expectations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $28.40 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,788,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

