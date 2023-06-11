Brokers Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DY. UBS Group raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

DY opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

