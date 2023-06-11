StockNews.com Upgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to Hold

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLL. TheStreet downgraded Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.79. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Green bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,385.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $44,680. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Mississippi, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, and Contracted Sports Wagering. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

