Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.95 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

