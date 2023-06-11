StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Articles

