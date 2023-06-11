StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 10.2 %
NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
