Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
