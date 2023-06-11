SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SSY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

