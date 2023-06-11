Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

