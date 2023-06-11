Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
ASPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $18.94.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.
