United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

