Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $37.89 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.