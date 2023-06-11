Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

