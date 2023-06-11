Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT
About Power REIT
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
