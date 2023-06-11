SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Articles

