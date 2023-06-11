Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Organovo has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

