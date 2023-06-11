StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Ennis Trading Down 0.9 %
Ennis stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ennis
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.