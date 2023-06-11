StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Ennis Trading Down 0.9 %

Ennis stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Ennis has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $38,380.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

About Ennis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

