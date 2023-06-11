City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

NYSE CIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

