City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
City Office REIT Stock Performance
NYSE CIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
