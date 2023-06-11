Stitch Fix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stitch Fix in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

SFIX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 95,422 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

