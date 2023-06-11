Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Price Performance

Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.