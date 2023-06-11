Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $2.39 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.