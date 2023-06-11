Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCK opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.