Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.45.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
