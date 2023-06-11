Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

