Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 201,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,944.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 201,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 405,807 shares of company stock worth $1,083,855 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

