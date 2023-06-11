InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Price Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.