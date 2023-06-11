ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

UVXY stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

