ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

Shares of BOIL stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

