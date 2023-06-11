ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $2.54 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

