ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

