ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:VIXY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIXY. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.