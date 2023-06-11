Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.8 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

TSE:OR opened at C$21.45 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$108,794.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.