FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $161.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $145.81 on Thursday. FirstService has a 1 year low of $112.44 and a 1 year high of $151.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,490,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.