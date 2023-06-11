CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

