FY2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Cut by PETERS & COMPAN (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at PETERS & COMPAN decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. PETERS & COMPAN also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.
EQT Stock Performance
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.