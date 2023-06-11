GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Receives $92.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.
GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies
In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 70,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $5,487,167.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%.
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
