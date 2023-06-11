Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $101.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.75.

SDXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Price Performance

SDXAY opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.