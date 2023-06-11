Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $101.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.75.
SDXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Sodexo Price Performance
SDXAY opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $22.17.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sodexo (SDXAY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.