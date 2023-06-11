Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $16.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,814.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Asure Software Trading Down 2.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.