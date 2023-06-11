Brokerages Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target at $13.75

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Insider Activity at CareDx
In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CareDx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
