Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $5,993,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $10.37 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.