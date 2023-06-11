Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $59.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $2,350,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $268,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $24,419,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

